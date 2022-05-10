Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,718. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,614,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,066,000 after buying an additional 717,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,905,000 after buying an additional 433,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,618,000 after buying an additional 779,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,772,000 after buying an additional 1,017,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.