Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

ESRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of ESRT opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -116.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,614,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,066,000 after acquiring an additional 717,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,422,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after buying an additional 1,073,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,905,000 after buying an additional 433,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after buying an additional 779,024 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after buying an additional 1,017,288 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

