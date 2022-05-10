Emu NL (ASX:EMU) Insider Tim Staermose Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Emu NL (ASX:EMU – Get Rating) insider Tim Staermose bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($9,722.22).

EMU Company Profile

Emu NL engages in the exploration of precious and base metal properties in Western Australia. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, and PGE deposits. Its flagship project is the Gnows Nest project covering an area of approximately 870 hectares located in Yalgoo, Western Australia. Emu NL was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

