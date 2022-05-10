Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

ENTA stock opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

