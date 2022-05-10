Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Director Kevin J. O’connor Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 79.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

