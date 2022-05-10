Endeavour Mining plc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$899.35 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EDV. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$2,060.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$707.18.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$31.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.70. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$25.56 and a 12 month high of C$35.94. The stock has a market cap of C$7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

