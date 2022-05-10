Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$492.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

Shares of EDV traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,245. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$25.56 and a 12-month high of C$35.94. The stock has a market cap of C$7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.70.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$899.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.1599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

