Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Enel from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.47) to €7.20 ($7.58) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.68) to €8.30 ($8.74) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Enel stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. 1,374,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enel has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

