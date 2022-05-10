Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

NYSE:ENFN opened at $11.28 on Monday. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.17.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

