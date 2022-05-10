EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EngageSmart Inc. is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, which are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients. The company serves Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving segment. EngageSmart Inc., formerly known as ENGAGEMENT INC, is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts. “

Get EngageSmart alerts:

ESMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.05.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $19.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.55. EngageSmart has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $38.83.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $173,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at $31,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.