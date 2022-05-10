EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 2.76.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.43%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,105 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,488 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $7,025,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,110,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 872,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $4,898,000. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

