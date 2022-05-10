Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30.

NYSE:ENOV traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,154. Enovis has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $164.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enovis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

