Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enovix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enovix will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enovix.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.44).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In other news, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 33.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59. Enovix has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $39.48.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

