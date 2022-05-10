Ensign Energy Services’ (ESI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.20 to C$5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.68.

TSE:ESI traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.83. The company had a trading volume of 330,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,274. The company has a market capitalization of C$647.12 million and a PE ratio of -3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.57. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,547,136.83.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

