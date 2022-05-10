Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Raised to C$5.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. 5,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,956. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

