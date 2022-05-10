Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESVIF. CIBC raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. 5,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,956. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

