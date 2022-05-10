Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Raised to C$6.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESI. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.22.

ESI traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.87. 493,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,125. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$653.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.57.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$629,923.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

