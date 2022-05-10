Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.55. Entergy has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

