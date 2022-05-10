Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Envista reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $52.03.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $402,958.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.5% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

