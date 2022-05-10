EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EOG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $117.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.57. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $132.35.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.