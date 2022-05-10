ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ePlus has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.74.
ePlus Company Profile (Get Rating)
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
