ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ePlus has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ePlus by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ePlus by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

