Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fidus Investment Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $481.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.63. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 138.01% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 23.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

