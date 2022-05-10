Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of PBH opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.