Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.40.

ETRN has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 191,634 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,377,000 after buying an additional 1,227,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 101,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.40%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

