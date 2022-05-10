Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

EQBK opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 127.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

