Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.66. 26,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,697. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,449,000 after acquiring an additional 553,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,611,000 after purchasing an additional 441,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,829,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,364,000 after purchasing an additional 228,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,924,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,201,000 after buying an additional 333,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $287,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

