Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Barclays

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EQR. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $71.62 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $2,729,361,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after buying an additional 3,088,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after buying an additional 1,650,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Equity Residential by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,653,000 after buying an additional 1,367,484 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

