Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.03.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $71.62 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average of $87.59.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 22.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,767,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,543,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,754,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.