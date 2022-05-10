Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQR. Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.03.

Equity Residential stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.59. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

