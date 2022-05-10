Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given a C$24.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$24.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.33.

ERO traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.73. 511,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.00. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$14.17 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 5.13.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$170.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

