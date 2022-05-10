ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.
Shares of ESAB stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,595. ESAB has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $58.08.
ESAB Company Profile (Get Rating)
