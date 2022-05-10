ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

ESE stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 144,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.30. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

