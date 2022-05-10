ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

NYSE ESE traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,076. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $109.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

ESE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

