ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $2.97 on Tuesday, hitting $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,076. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $109.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

