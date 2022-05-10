ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $2.97 on Tuesday, hitting $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,076. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $109.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
About ESCO Technologies (Get Rating)
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
