ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $63.94. 602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $109.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.