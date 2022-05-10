ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.
Shares of ESE traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, hitting $63.94. 602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,076. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $109.37.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
