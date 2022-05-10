ESS Tech (GWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect ESS Tech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE GWH opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ESS Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESS Tech (GWH)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.