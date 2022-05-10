ESS Tech (GWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect ESS Tech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

NYSE GWH opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.