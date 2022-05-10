Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on June 1st

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.268 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Essential Utilities has a payout ratio of 55.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE:WTRG opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $713,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.