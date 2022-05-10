Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ESTA opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $93.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $526,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,100. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Establishment Labs by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 50.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 147.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.86.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

