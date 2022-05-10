Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ETD stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $627.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

