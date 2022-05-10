Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Announces Earnings Results

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

