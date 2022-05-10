Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.50 million.Everbridge also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.22-0.26 EPS.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.51. 37,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.63.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 542.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

