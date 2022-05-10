Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13-0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.8-102.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.00 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. 46,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Everbridge has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 542.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

