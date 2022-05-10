Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $426-432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.56 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 46,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,343. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Everbridge by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

