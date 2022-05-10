Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.13–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.80 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.88 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,343. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 542.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

