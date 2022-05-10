Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,905. Everi has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Everi by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Everi by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Everi by 152.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Everi by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Everi by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

