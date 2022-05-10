Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of EVRI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,905. Everi has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Everi by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Everi by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Everi by 152.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Everi by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Everi by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Everi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everi (EVRI)
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.