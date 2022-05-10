Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE ES opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 118.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 609,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

