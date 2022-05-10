EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $597.00 million-$605.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.16 million.
NYSE:EVTC opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.95. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.
In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $679,554.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,622. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in EVERTEC by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.
EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
