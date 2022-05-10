EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $597.00 million-$605.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.16 million.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.95. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $679,554.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,622. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in EVERTEC by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

