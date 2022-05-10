Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €43.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been given a €43.00 ($45.26) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 103.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on Evotec in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($45.26) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($49.47) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($41.05) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of EVT traded down €1.76 ($1.85) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €21.12 ($22.23). The company had a trading volume of 387,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.53. Evotec has a 52 week low of €22.06 ($23.22) and a 52 week high of €45.83 ($48.24). The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

