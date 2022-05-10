Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIFZF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

